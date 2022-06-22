Rocky Mountain Power Blue Sky Program unveiled Lander Senior Center solar panels, public EV charger Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Senior Center celebrated the grand unveiling of the new solar panels and public electric vehicle charging station yesterday, June 21st, which were added to the center as part of a project from the Rocky Mountain Power Blue Sky Program. h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo The folks in the Senior Center have access to computers which show the energy savings/consumption in real time. h/t Vince Tropea photo Mayor Monte Richardson. h/t Vince Tropea photo Assistant Mayor RaJean Strube Fossen. h/t Vince Tropea photo Tom Jones, Lander Senior Center. h/t Vince Tropea photo Jane Nolde, Lander Senior Center Director. h/t Vince Tropea photo Ariel Greene, Lander Climate Action Network. h/t Vince Tropea photo



The Blue Sky Grant program provided funding for the installation of 65 solar panels and an Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station for senior transportation vehicles, and also includes a public dual EV charging station on site that will be available to locals and visitors alike.

The grant award of $73,455 covered 80% of the total $96,381 project cost, with the rest of the funding coming from the Senior Foundation along with assistance from the LOR Foundation.

The project was designed and installed by Creative Energies out of Lander.

“We are thrilled that we were selected for this award and so grateful to Rocky Mountain Power’s Blue Sky participants who made it possible,” said Jane Nolde, Director of the Lander Senior Center.

“This renewable solar project is not only a win for the environment but for the local community because it reduces the taxpayers dollars spent to maintain the facility. By generating our own electricity will save on energy costs and that means we can dedicate more of our budget to our core mission.”

“For 20 years the Blue Sky program has offered Rocky Mountain Power customers a simple and Powerful way to live their values, reduce their carbon footprint and support renewable energy,” said Mike Morrisey, Regional Business Manager at Rocky Mountain Power.

“Unlike most green power programs, Blue Sky goes beyond the purchase of renewable energy credits to help fund additional smaller energy projects for organizations in our communities. Through projects such as this, Blue Sky participants are powering a better future for local communities.”

Blue sky is an opt-in program that gives Rocky Mountain Power customers an option to match all or part of their energy use with renewable energy, reducing their carbon Footprints and driving demand for new renewable energy in the West. Through the Blue Sky Block option, participants also support qualifying renewable energy projects for community-service organizations such as schools, community centers and arts organizations.

The City of Lander now joins more than 190 organizations across Rocky Mountain Power’s service area that have received awards for community based renewable projects, which includes solar, wind, geothermal, and other forms of renewable energy.