#HeadsUp: Road closures issued for Sweetwater Station Junction area in Lander, Riverton; ‘no unnecessary travel’ throughout county

h/t wyoroad.info image

(Fremont County, WY) – The following roads have been closed due to winter conditions, according to wyoroad.info.

“Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287,” in Lander, and “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct,” in Riverton.”

The estimated opening time for both areas is unknown as of this time.

“No unnecessary travel” advisories were also issued for the following areas:

WYDOT also advises that, “Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road.”

