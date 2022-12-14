RMS student of the week: Tessa Kenyon

Each week, staff at Riverton Middle School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. Click here to view all students.

Tessa is very involved and is an exceptional leader at Riverton Middle School. She participates in FCCLA, Science Olympiad, Book Club, volleyball, and dance. She is the vice president of the student council and president of FFA. “Tessa is one of those kids that once she’s decided to do something, she dives in and gives 110%! She’s a ray of light to have in class” says Christian Bekken, FFA sponsor. “Tessa is one of the most helpful people at the school. She’s confident, kind, and passionate about doing the right thing and helping others. She was instrumental in helping stock our food pantry at school and even came in on her own time to organize it all. I couldn’t have done it without her help” commented 8th grade counselor Shayla McNiven. Tessa also is a 4.0 student who excels in the classroom. Jenny David said “Tessa provides insightful discussion and is a key member of the 8th grade book club.” For all these reasons and numerous others, Tessa Kenyon is Riverton Middle School’s student of the week.