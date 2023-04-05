RMS student of the week: Roxton Lookingbill

Each week, staff at Riverton Middle School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. Click here to view all students.

ELA staff nominated Roxton Lookingbill as this week’s Spartan of the week. Roxton Lookingbill is unique in many ways, but one of the most wonderful things about him is the way he treats his fellow classmates. Roxton’s quiet, calm demeanor spreads to those around him and he is always willing to help friends, peers or teachers in some way. Roxton’s ELA work is well-done and well-thought out and done in a timely manner. Because he is also humble, Roxton would be embarrassed about the praise he is receiving which only makes him all the more wonderful as a human being and student. He does kind and good things because they are the right thing to do, not to receive accolades. The world is a better place because Roxton Lookingbill is in it.