Each week, staff at Riverton Middle School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. Click here to view all students.

RMS Student of the week is Paxton Stevens. Nominating faculty members use words like hardworking, caring, and respectful to describe Paxton. He participates in class with a positive attitude and is always willing to help students or staff. He is involved in many sports and activities and is currently the RMS student council president. Thanks for being a fine example of the Spartan Way, Paxton!