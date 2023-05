Each week, staff at Riverton Middle School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. Click here to view all students.

Nick is an intelligent, hard working, and capable student at RMS. Nick is respectful to everyone and is always kind. Undaunted by the difficulty of the task, Nick is always ready to try his best according to his Computer Science teacher. This mindset has, and will continue, to provide Nick with success. Great job living out the Spartan Way!