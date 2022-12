Each week, staff at Riverton Middle School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. Click here to view all students.

Liliana Walton is Riverton Middle School’s Spartan of the Week. Lilian is a fine example of the Spartan Way demonstrating what it means to consistently uphold our values of responsibility, safety, and respect. Nominating staff member Mr. Gosnell stated Lilian is an exceedingly skilled student and an excellent person. She is focused, driven, and hard working in the classroom. Liliana is very helpful to her peers, and is always willing to give a helping hand. Great job Liliana!