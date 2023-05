Each week, staff at Riverton Middle School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. Click here to view all students.

Korbynn Buss is our selection for Spartan of Week. Korbynn is active and involved in many activities at RMS, including band, the musical, and soccer. She has a quiet resolve that makes her a great student and kind friend. Korbynn works hard at every task and does quality work consistently. Best wishes in high school and thanks for living out the Spartan Way!