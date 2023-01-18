RMS student of the week: Joe Duke

County 10
County 10

Each week, staff at Riverton Middle School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. Click here to view all students.

Joe Duke exemplifies being a Spartan in so many different ways, but especially in the way he treats his fellow peers.  Joe always has a welcoming smile on his face and a kind word for those around him.   “I am not sure I have ever seen him without a smile which in turn brightens my day,” states Kimberley Orbell, one of Joe’s ELA teachers.  Jessie Hauck, another ELA teacher says, “Joe is an inquisitive student who often thinks outside the box when adding to class discussions.  This sort of thinking adds dimension to our discussions and helps others see a different perspective. He is definitely one of a kind and a young man anyone would be happy to have in class.”  Congratulations, Joe Duke, on being chosen as Riverton Middle School’s student of the week!

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.