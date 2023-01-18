RMS student of the week: Joe Duke

Each week, staff at Riverton Middle School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. Click here to view all students.

Joe Duke exemplifies being a Spartan in so many different ways, but especially in the way he treats his fellow peers. Joe always has a welcoming smile on his face and a kind word for those around him. “I am not sure I have ever seen him without a smile which in turn brightens my day,” states Kimberley Orbell, one of Joe’s ELA teachers. Jessie Hauck, another ELA teacher says, “Joe is an inquisitive student who often thinks outside the box when adding to class discussions. This sort of thinking adds dimension to our discussions and helps others see a different perspective. He is definitely one of a kind and a young man anyone would be happy to have in class.” Congratulations, Joe Duke, on being chosen as Riverton Middle School’s student of the week!