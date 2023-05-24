RMS student of the week: Hollis Nielsen

Each week, staff at Riverton Middle School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. Click here to view all students.

If you didn’t catch Hollis Nielsen as the scarecrow in this year’s Riverton Middle School musical, The Wizard of Oz, you were missing out! Not only is Hollis a talented actress, she’s also been an honor roll student her entire middle school career. She always tries her best in classes and has the grades to show for her effort. She is a member of the science olympiad team and attended the national competition in Wichita, KS this past week. She was head server for the 8th grade restaurant and was integral in its success. Hollis is an all around wonderful and caring individual. She cares about her commitments and always wants to do her best whether it’s academically or personally. Hollis deserves to be this week’s Student of the Week for Riverton Middle School because she positively impacts the classroom and overall school environment. She’s always kind, polite, responsible, and respectful when speaking with staff and peers. We can not think of anyone more deserving of this award!