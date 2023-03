Each week, staff at Riverton Middle School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. Click here to view all students.

Ellie Fenton is this week’s nomination for Spartan of the Week.

Ellie is a phenomenal artist who works hard at any task. She is very respectful and kind to her peers and to the staff at RMS. She has a great sense of humor and will work with any other student in any subject. Way to live out the Spartan Way, Ellie.

