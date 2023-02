Each week, staff at Riverton Middle School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. Click here to view all students.

The nominating math teachers describe Destiny as a model student. Destiny is positive, has a great work ethic, and is kind to all. We enjoy Destiny in class and her sense of humor. Destiny is always willing to work hard at whatever task is put in front of her. We look forward to what she will accomplish in the future. Thank you for showing the Spartan Way!