RJFL Jamboree this Saturday

The annual Junior Football Jamboree is this Saturday at Brett Watson Field with five teams competing.
Host Riverton, Lander, Rock Springs, Green River, and Rawlins will all field teams.
The Riverton squad has a few fifth graders on the roster this year due to low numbers in the sixth grade.
RJFL Jamboree
Saturday – October 15
Game 1: 9:00 am – Riverton vs. Rawlins
Game 2: 10:30 am – Rock Springs vs. Lander
Game 3: 12:00 pm – Green River vs. Riverton/Rawlins winner
Game 4: 1:30 pm – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2
Game 5: 3:00 pm Championship – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 2
Game 6: 4:30 pm (if necessary) Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3