RJFL Jamboree this Saturday

The annual Junior Football Jamboree is this Saturday at Brett Watson Field with five teams competing.

Host Riverton, Lander, Rock Springs, Green River, and Rawlins will all field teams.

The Riverton squad has a few fifth graders on the roster this year due to low numbers in the sixth grade.

RJFL Jamboree

Saturday – October 15

Game 1: 9:00 am – Riverton vs. Rawlins

Game 2: 10:30 am – Rock Springs vs. Lander

Game 3: 12:00 pm – Green River vs. Riverton/Rawlins winner

Game 4: 1:30 pm – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5: 3:00 pm Championship – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 6: 4:30 pm (if necessary) Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3