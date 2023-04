The Fremont County 1% Riverview Cutoff Widening & Overlay construction project will run from April 10, 2023 thru July 15, 2023. Please use caution when in the area and expect delays.

We ask that all parties affected plan their travel & routes accordingly.

Please contact the Fremont County Transportation Department at (307)332-1038 should you have any questions regarding this construction.

Advertisement

This public notice paid for by Fremont County Department of Transportation