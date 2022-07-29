Riverton’s Seat Belt and Bike Safety event brings a crowd

(Riverton, WY) – Parents and kids came out in droves at the library parking lot today as Riverton’s First Responders gathered to focus on safety for kids at the Seat Belt and Bike Safety event.

Free bikes and helmets were passed out, along with safety education and measures taught to young bikers.

Robert Kenney, EMT with Frontier Ambulance, said that they were “trying to teach the public about safety, so it’s not so scary for these little kiddos,” he said. “As far as safety, definitely with the bike thing going on…wear helmets. Not riding in the streets. Stay away from the traffic. Walk your bikes across the intersections. We’re just here to make sure that they don’t ever see the inside of an ambulance. Safety first!”

Delany Powell, Supervisor for Frontier Ambulance, explains safety measures to attendees. h/t Carol Harper

Kids were climbing in the front seats of First Responder vehicles, turning on the lights and sirens. There was a “Seat Belt Convincer” unit on site to give kids the experience of being in a crash. Seat Belt Convincer unit was active at the Riverton Seat Belt & Bike Safety Rodeo. h/t Carol Harper