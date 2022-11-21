Riverton’s Root named ‘Ultimate Angler’

(Riverton, WY) – Eleven more Wyoming anglers can say they mastered the state’s waters. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is happy to announce the newest Ultimate Anglers, who caught ten different species of trophy-sized fish in Wyoming. The achievement is recognized as part of the department’s Master Angler program.

Benjamin Linnell – Laramie

– Laramie Hugh Baggs – Cheyenne

– Cheyenne Julius Clark – Buffalo

– Buffalo Haydn Madsen – Wheatland

– Wheatland Christopher Bobo – Casper

– Casper Lester Holladay – Casper

– Casper Tristen Brodrecht – Casper

– Casper Tyrell Perry – Rawlins

– Rawlins Justin Wichmann – Cheyenne

– Cheyenne Jordan Rhodine – Gillette

– Gillette Brett Root – Riverton

“Congratulations to these eleven anglers,” said Dirk Miller, Game and Fish deputy chief of fisheries. “It’s certainly not an easy task to catch ten trophy-sized fish, but it’s a lot of fun and time spent outside enjoying our waters.”



Since the program’s launch, 32 anglers have achieved Ultimate Angler status. This year two Wyoming teens at the age of 15 — Tristen Brodrecht and Julius Clark — became the youngest anglers to earn Ultimate Angler status.



Trophy fish represent the largest fish in the state — the top 5% — of the 24 eligible species. Some fisheries in Wyoming are managed for trophy sizes, while others are for high-catch rates and species diversity.



Participating in the Master Angler program is easy, even if catching a trophy is challenging. An angler who lands a fish that meets or exceeds the minimum qualifying length from snout to the tip of a pinched tail must take and submit a side-view photograph of the fish. Include in the photograph an object, like a ruler or a coin, to validate the length. Submit the photo, angler information and details about the species and where it was caught on the Game and Fish website.



Catching one trophy-sized fish earns the title of master angler, a species-specific sticker and recognition on the Game and Fish website. Five different trophy-length species designate someone as a Trophy Angler, carrying the same prizes as a Master Angler and a commemorative medallion. Those who catch ten different trophy species get the title of Ultimate Angler and earn the Trophy Angler prizes as well as a special prize package. Anglers can use information from the Master Angler webpage to see which waters have yielded trophy fish to plan out their own pursuits. To submit an entry or for measurement tips and a list of masters, visit wgfd.wyo.gov/Fishing-and-Boating/Master-Angler