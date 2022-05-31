Riverton’s proposed budget fulfills 70 percent of community service funding requests; ask was up by $114,000

Riverton’s proposed budget for the coming fiscal year includes $270,500 to help fund community services.

Local community groups had asked for a total of $390,000, however – significantly more than the year before.

The city spent $276,000 on community services last year, fully funding all of the requests that came in.

Fully funded

This year, only four organizations are set to receive their full funding request, according to the city’s proposed budget.

One of those four groups asked for more money than last year: Central Wyoming College/R Recreation requested, and is budgeted to receive, $135,000 – up from $125,000 the year before.

The other organizations that are budgeted to receive their full funding request include:

-The Riverton Volunteer Fire Department, at $5,000 – the same amount as last year

–Injury Prevention Resources, at $5,000 – the same amount as last year

-The Central Wyoming Skateboarding Association, at $500 – the same amount as last year

Less money

Two organizations asked for more money this year but are budgeted to receive less than the year before:

–The Eagles Hope Transitions and Emergency Shelter received $47,875 last year, asked for $77,600 this year, and is budgeted to receive $20,000.

–Juvenile Justice Service of Fremont County (Youth Services) received $25,000 last year, asked for $28,750 this year, and is budgeted to receive $17,000.

The Central Wyoming Children’s Center for Art, Technology and Science asked for the same amount of funding this year as last year ($10,000) but is budgeted to receive $5,000.

Other groups

The Paws for Life Animal League is budgeted to receive the same amount as last year ($45,000) despite asking for $50,000 this year.

The Riverton Little League is set to receive more money this year ($4,000) than last year ($2,500), but not as much as it requested ($5,773).

The Riverton Chamber of Commerce asked for $48,097 this year and is budgeted to receive $30,000. The Chamber did not submit a funding request last year.

The Riverton Swim Club asked for $7,000 this year and is budgeted to receive $4,000. The swim club did not submit a funding request last year.

The Riverton Chamber of Commerce – Airport Fremont Passage Monument asked for $19,000 but is not included in the city’s budget. The monument group did not submit a funding request last year either.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.