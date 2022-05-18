Riverton’s Parker Paxton wins U.S. Local Open Qualifier

(Fremont County, WY) – Last week, the U.S. Open Local Qualifier happened at the Riverton Country Club. This year, one Fremont County high school student competed in the tournament and won.

Parker Paxton, who is currently a two-time state golf individual champion and part of the Wolverines state championship team in 2021, competed in the event and won. “I knew if I played my game, I had a chance to qualify,” Paxton said.

Curt Paxton, the father of Parker, credited the hard work his son has put into the game of golf. “It was fun to see him happy. You don’t know until you look at the score after the round,” Curt said. “The way he lit up when he found out. He was excited and it makes me happy as a dad.”

Paxton will compete in the sectionals coming up. “It’s going be a great experience!” He said, “I’ve got to go in with the right frame of mind because I’m going to look around and everyone is going to be good.”