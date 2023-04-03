Riverton’s new police chief now on the job; swearing-in scheduled for Tuesday council meeting

The Riverton City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda for the meeting includes the introduction and oath of office for Riverton’s new police chief, Eric Hurtado.

Hurtado was initially scheduled to begin work in Riverton next month, but city administrator Kyle Butterfield said “things shifted on (Hurtado’s) end, and he was able to come down and start earlier than anticipated.”

“Today is his first day,” Butterfield said Monday.

A new RPD dispatcher will also be introduced and take the oath of office during Tuesday’s council meeting.

There is one resolution on the agenda, adjusting the fee structure for the PAWS for Life Animal Shelter, and two proclamations, for Week of the Young Child and Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The council will consider an excavation ordinance on second reading Tuesday, and public hearings will be held before two other ordinances are considered on first reading: Adoption of the National Electrical Code and Possession or Use of Counterfeit Currency.

The final item on the agenda is the consultant selection for the Willow Creek Elementary School Safe Routes to School Project.

Tuesday’s council meeting will be preceded by a 6:45 p.m. Finance Committee meeting in the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are also stored.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.