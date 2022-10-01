Riverton’s Fremont Local Market LLC Grand Opening brings a crowd of shoppers

(Riverton, WY) The Grand Opening of Fremont Local Market LLC was an epic hit as locals gathered and were let in even before the opening to browse through the store’s offerings. Shoppers who had anticipated their opening quickly formed a line, arms filled with local food, produce, and products.

Mayor Richard Gard said that all of the local Farmers’ Markets have been “a great arrangement for Riverton, and I appreciate everything they do,” he said. “This store has been a wonderful idea, especially for the citizens and producers, working it into their own schedules and making this happen. I’m excited about it. All winter long? You can’t beat this. It’s a good deal for Riverton.”

Riverton Chamber of Commerce President Bethany Baldes said that “it’s very exciting. I know there’s been a lot of work and this was a dream come true for a lot of the Board members and the Chamber. So excited to see and welcome them to Main Street.”

Fremont Local Market LLC’s store hours are:

Sunday/Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Wednesday: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Thursday/Friday: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Saturday: 11:00 am to 6:00 pm

Check out their Facebook Page @Fremont Local Market LLC

