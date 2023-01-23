Riverton’s EDGE Committee elects new officers

(Riverton, WY) The election of new officers and a review of definitions and responsibilities were a part of the EDGE Committee meeting last Thursday at the Riverton City Council chambers.

The new EDGE Chairperson is Marissa Selvig, with Mary Axthelm elected as Vice-Chair and Ryan Preston as Secretary. The agenda for the meeting was chiefly for the purpose of reviewing the objectives of EDGE and the committee’s responsibilities. A review of pertinent documents was presented by City Administrator Kyle Butterfield.

As a part of Forward Fremont County, EDGE is an oversight committee that provides a transparent process and accountability in a municipality’s determination of the use of funds derived from the half-percent sales tax passed by voters in the August 2020 primary. The funds are specifically allocated for transportation and economic development projects and programs. Related committees that have been established in the county are MOVE Fremont County and LIFT Lander.

“EDGE at Work” slide in a presentation given by Kyle Butterfield at January’s EDGE Committee meeting. h/t Carol Harper

Recipients for 2022 funding were the Riverton Medical District, CWC’s Equine Center, Kifaru International, and the Fremont Air Service Team (FAST). The projected revenue (eligible disbursement/distribution) for the 2022 projects was $1.2 million. Current receipts, which include January 2023, amounted to $1,345,034.62, leaving a surplus balance of $145,034.

A discussion ensued about how the excess funds should be utilized, taking into account plans for the upcoming application period (tentatively scheduled for March 1 through March 30). The current application will be reviewed and updated by the next meeting on February 16, after which the application period and associated information will be announced.

The EDGE Committee meets on the third Thursday of every month at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.