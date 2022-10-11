RivertonBiz: Western Wrenching mechanic services comes to where you need them

(Riverton, WY) Have you ever been broken down and didn’t know how to get your vehicle to the mechanic? You’re in the middle of your field and your tractor goes down? Well Western Wrenching knows how difficult that can be and they will gladly come to you.

Owners Jeff and Chelsey Cooper of Riverton started Western Wrenching knowing just how difficult a broken down machine can be. Jeff has over 15 years of mechanic experience having serviced vehicles and equipment in the oilfield, agriculture industry, and general mechanic services. He offers field service for pretty much anything you might need.

Services range from personal vehicle, construction, fleet, agriculture, heavy machinery and even recreational vehicles such as side by sides and 4-wheelers. Jeff wants to get you back on the road, row or next adventure as soon as possible.

Western Wrenching is happy to travel to provided needed mechanic services to get you back to work. h/t Western Wrenching

Jeff and Chelsey decided after many years working for others, they knew this was the opportunity they had always wanted to take to give more to their customers and the community. The Coopers have two young daughters and this also allows for quality family time and the flexibility to build the life they’ve worked hard to establish.

Western Wrenching has been operating in Fremont County since February of this year. Reflecting on the operation thus far, Chelsey said, “it can be a challenging time to start a business, especially in a small town, but it’s also very beautiful to witness the camaraderie of others and to realize that none of us would be successful in anything we do if we didn’t get the gumption to jump in head first and just go for it!”

The Coopers are incredibly appreciative of the community support, “we are grateful for all of the local resources that have helped us on the way and the kind people reaching out to help us.” So far, they’ve had some great successes and they stated that their favorite part of the work “is making the customer happy and the positive remarks of a job well done when the work is complete.” Jeff Cooper with Western Wrenching has over 15 years of mechanic experience and can provide field service from agriculture to heavy machinery. h/t Western Wrenching

Western Wrenching is looking forward to the opportunities to come and growth of their business. They can be reached at via phone call or text at 307-851-8471 or by email at [email protected].

