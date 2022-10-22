RivertonBiz: Twisted Magpie Studio now accepting new clients

“#rivertonbiz, shares the stories of local movers and shakers of our Fremont County economy.“

(Riverton, WY) – Twisted Magpie Studio is new to the area and offers a variety of photography sessions, including senior pictures, family, maternity, newborn and more. She also has a photobooth available to rent for your next party or event.

Tiffany Cortez is the owner/photographer of Twisted Magpie Studio and seeks to creatively capture memories. Inspired by the work of Ansel Adams, Cortez decided to follow her passion for photography about a year ago.

Tiffany Cortez (h/t Twisted Magpie Studio)

“I like having the ability to help people have these memories forever,” Cortez shared.

She took photography classes online at Michigan State University to help refine her passion since her background is in owning restaurants.

Cortez noted that she especially enjoys working with children and can usually get a smile out of them. (h/t Twisted Magpie Studio)

She currently works out of her home, and with all of the great outdoor options we have around Riverton, like Black Bridge.

(h/t Twisted Magpie Studio)

In addition to photo sessions, she also rents a photobooth. You may have spotted her at the Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery Open Mic Night. If not, she’ll be back again on November 12 with the photobooth. Her suggested price will be $3‐$5 /pay what you will cash or Venmo. You get two customized strips of photos on the spot, and the rest emailed to you. Photobooth at Brown Sugar (h/t Twisted Magpie Studio)

You can rent the photobooth for your next party or event for the introductory pricing of $275 for 1 hour or $350 for 2 hours. That price includes two customized photo strip prints per entrance, additional copies can be emailed.

For more information about Twisted Magpie Studio offerings and pricing, call (425) 931-0951 or email [email protected].