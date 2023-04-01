RivertonBiz: JZ Land Improvement is ready to help the Riverton, Lander communities look their best

“#rivertonbiz, shares the stories of local movers and shakers of our Fremont County economy.“

(Riverton, WY) – JZ Land Improvement started late last summer and wants to help the curb appeal of the Riverton and Lander communities. To accomplish this, owners Joseph Martinez and Zed Minick offer various services beyond landscaping.

“A lot of people going through a community judge it by its exterior, and we would really like Riverton and Lander to look really nice on the exterior,” shared Joseph. “So tourists coming through would like to come back, and people might consider moving here.”

Though spring snow storms continue to impact the area, Joseph and Zed are eager to help the communities with yard cleanup as the snow melts.

They offer yard care and maintenance, deck refinishing, exterior painting, landscape improvements, and miscellaneous services such as pressure washing, gardening, gutter cleaning, and exterior window washing.

“We are flexible with what we can provide for our customers. If you’d like us just to mow your yard once a month, we can do that, and we will do it right. If you’d like us to completely maintain your outdoor spaces for you, we can do that. You’ll always find our services professional and sincere.”

They shared that what sets them apart is they show up to get the job done and don’t charge an arm and a leg for their services. They also offer discounts to senior citizens, veterans, and other residents who have difficulty caring for their outdoor spaces.

Their Mission is “to provide landscaping services for the Riverton and Lander area for the betterment of our community.”

You can learn more about JZ Land Improvement on Facebook, by calling/texting (307) 851-5063, or by emailing [email protected].