RivertonBiz: Fremont Audio is now open

“#rivertonbiz, shares the stories of local movers and shakers of our Fremont County economy.“

(Riverton, WY) – Is your radio on the fritz or maybe you are looking to upgrade your audio? Royce Hanger has you covered with his new business Fremont Audio, LLC in Riverton.

Located at 753 E. Sunset Plaza, Royce is now taking appointments for vehicles, campers, ATVs, motorcycles, and boats. He also does commercial buildings.

Royce along with his wife Kourtney are excited to bring the community this new locally owned and operated business.

“We just wanted to bring Fremont County something that we don’t have, so you’re not traveling out of the county and you’re going to Casper or Rock Springs to get worked on,” he said.

Already purchased a radio, but don’t have time to install it? That’s okay. He can still install it. You can also purchase the equipment through him and install it yourself.

In addition to audio, he plans to offer remote start systems, backup cameras and more.

Check out Fremont Audio, LLC on Facebook for the latest updates, or give Royce a call at (307) 850-6793 for a free estimate and to set up an appointment.