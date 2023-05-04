RivertonBiz: Derby Club now open

“#rivertonbiz, shares the stories of local movers and shakers of our Fremont County economy.“

(Riverton, WY) – The Derby Club – Riverton is officially open seven days a week, 365 days a year, at 1409 W Main Street. This Off-Track Betting (OTB) location is owned and operated by 307 Horse Racing, which begins its live horse races on May 20 in Gillette.

The Derby Club – Riverton has horse and dog race simulcasts on all day, every day for betting, and has many Historic Horse Racing (HHR) machines.

This Saturday, May 6 is the Kentucky Derby at 4:57 pm. They will have it simulcast so you can make your wager. In addition to the excitement of the race, there will be a hat contest, shared the Director of Gaming Kris Brown.

For those who are new to wagering on simulcast races, they have someone there to help you place your bet. And while the HHR machines look like traditional casino games, they are very different – the results are based on outcomes of past horse races. (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

“In our first year being open last year, our biggest jackpot was in excess of $244,000,” Brown noted.

The Derby Club – Riverton is the seventh location 307 Horse Racing has opened in Wyoming in just over a year.

307 Horse Racing is Wyoming’s only owned and operated licensee, according to Brown.

“We are just thrilled to be in Riverton, be a part of the community, and be visible in the community. And to give back to the community as well.”

The Derby Club – Riverton is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 am until midnight and Friday & Saturday from 10 am until 2 am.

Learn more about the Derby Club – Riverton on their Facebook page and 307 Horse Racing on their website.

If you or someone you know has a gaming problem, please call 1-800-426-2537.