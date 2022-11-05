RivertonBiz: Declutter with Rubble Removers

“#rivertonbiz, shares the stories of local movers and shakers of our Fremont County economy.“

(Riverton, WY) – Got junk you want hauled away? Accumulating yard waste? Or maybe some former tenants were hoarders? Call Kirk Stewart and Clayton Reinick with Rubble Removers.

“We do just about anything that involves junk you don’t desire,” Kirk said. … “We’ll get it out of your hair.”

Before (h/t Rubble Removers) After (h/t Rubble Removers)

This brand new company is based in Riverton, but travels to surrounding areas. Their minimum fee is $80, and depending on the distance from Riverton, a mileage fee could also be added on.

They also offer free estimates over the phone for most pick-ups. For larger projects, they may need to see it in-person before giving an estimate.

Check out their list of services on their website here or give them a call at (307) 395-3452. You can also stay up-to-date by following the Rubble Removers Facebook page.