RivertonBiz: C&E Hunt Club, a Riverton destination

“#rivertonbiz, shares the stories of local movers and shakers of our Fremont County economy.“

(Riverton, WY) – The C&E Hunt Club boasts world-class hunting and fishing right here in Fremont County. Situated between Riverton and Boysen Reservoir, brothers Greg and Jeff Fuechsel own and operate the Club on the 850-acre property that has been their family ranch for over 60 years.

Club members enjoy exclusive hunting and fishing on the ranch and 1,000 adjacent, private leased acres, all of which are antelope, deer, wild turkey, and fishing habitats.

h/t Jim Brown via C&E Hunt Club

The ranch has produced seven Boone and Crockett antelope, including two in the all-time Boone and Crockett record book.

Its central location in Fremont County also makes for easy day trips to the Wind River, Popo Agie, and Sweetwater. It also provides easy access to mountain lakes, streams, Boysen Reservoir, Thermopolis, and neighboring public lands. h/t Jim Brown via C&E Hunt Club

On the property, they have two fully furnished cabins and a well-house that has a laundry facility. The cabins are fed by an artesian spring well, producing the best-tasting drinking water possible.

The cabins are available to rent from April 15 through December 1, and sleep up to six people. You can reserve them on Airbnb and VRBO.

The ranch’s history has deep roots in the community, a tradition the family continues today. Some of the history can be spotted in Riverton at the new home of the WY Riverton Chamber and Visitor’s Center, 1075 S Federal Blvd.

Supporting the community is important to the Fuechsel family. They encourage their visitors to participate in community events, eat and shop locally, and fly in and out of Riverton.

“Make this your destination,” Greg said about Riverton.

Check out the feature on the Club in the video below.

For more information on the C&E Hunt Club call (307) 463–4481 or email [email protected].

Be sure to check out their website here for more info and photos.