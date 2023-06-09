RivertonBiz: Business after hours at Farm Bureau Financial Thursday June 15th

“#rivertonbiz, shares the stories of local movers and shakers of our Fremont County economy.“

(Riverton, WY)– Join us for a captivating evening of networking and collaboration as Farm Bureau Financial Services hosts a remarkable event for local businesses. Indulge in delectable appetizers meticulously prepared by Bunk’s BBQ, renowned for their mouthwatering culinary creations. From 5:30 to 7:30pm, immerse yourself in an environment brimming with opportunities to connect and engage with fellow entrepreneurs and professionals from various industries. Discover the potential for synergistic partnerships and uncover new avenues for growth as you forge meaningful connections within our vibrant business community. Don’t miss this extraordinary chance to expand your network and explore the boundless possibilities of working together.