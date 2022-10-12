RivertonBiz: 307 Thrift now open on Main Street

“#rivertonbiz, shares the stories of local movers and shakers of our Fremont County economy.“

(Riverton, WY) – 307 Thrift has both new and gently used men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing. Located at 415 E Main Street, this boutique-style store has a wide variety of options, from women’s overalls to men’s suits and everything in between.

Owners Sheila and Ted McCool have dreamt about opening a thrift clothing store for the past 10 years, and a few weeks ago, it finally came to fruition when they opened their doors for the first time.

Sheila utilizes her retail background when it comes to clothing selection. She understands what the community is looking for and wants to see in the store. Ted, an engineer, built all the racks and displays by hand and completely renovated the space.

“We’re just not average people, and we don’t want to provide the average experience or the average thrift store clothing,” Ted shared.

They’ve spent the last year collecting clothing for the store and plan to rotate in seasonal options as well.

They do accept clothing donations, except for undergarments. They do request that the clothing is clean and free of things like tears and holes.

They also give back to the community through clothing donations to various local organizations. They helped make the “Bra Bridge” in Riverton possible as well.

Their current hours are Monday through Friday from 10 am to 6 pm and Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm. You can stay up-to-date by following their Facebook page here.