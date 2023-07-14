Riverton Youth Soccer Europe Tour raises over $20k for once in a lifetime trip!

(Riverton, WY) The Riverton Youth Soccer Association, Europe Tour has seen 14 kids hard at work the past 11 months fundraising for a once in a lifetime trip to London to experience European soccer. Beginning in August of 2022, these kids have put on fun events for the community, sold raffle tickets, and went around to local businesses with their pitch.

In a community like ours, it’s no surprise they were able to raise enough to pay off 14 land packages for each kid each valued at $2195. The group leaves for London, Chester, and Wales on August 4th for a 10 day trek full of sightseeing, soccer matches, trainings, and a professional game.

They are finishing hard with a final push at paying for flights for the kids! If you are interested in donating, you can reach them on the RYSA Europe tour FB page!

Thank you to our Platinum Sponsors!

We would also like to thank the following sponsors:

Gold Sponsor:

Brunton

RTO Hilltop

State Farm Tyler Watson

Silver & Bronze Sponsor:

Wind River Casino

Rendezvous Dental

AD Martin

County Title