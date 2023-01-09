Riverton work session agenda includes solid waste presentation, ARPA surplus discussion

The Riverton City Council will hold a work session at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda includes a presentation from the Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District and a discussion about an American Rescue Plan Act fund surplus.

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are also stored.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.