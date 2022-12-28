Riverton woman arrested for DWUI after driving wrong way down Main Street, almost colliding head-on with law enforcement

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Riverton, WY) – 59-year-old Riverton woman Kelley Dorman was arrested Tuesday evening, December 27 for Driving While Under the Influence (DWUI), according to the Riverton Police Department (RPD) arrest report.

A REDDI (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) call was made at 5:40 PM yesterday evening, with dispatch receiving reports of a vehicle driving erratically near the 600 block of Main Street, and then into the oncoming lane of traffic.

The report states that “an officer was in the immediate area and had to swerve out of

the way to avoid a head-on collision” with the Dorman’s truck.

The report then indicates that the officer was eventually able to pull the vehicle over, where Dorman was soon arrested after failing the field sobriety test.

Dorman later gave a breath sample at the police station, which yielded a BAC of .21.

To be charged with a DUI (DWUI) in Wyoming, a driver must be found to have a BAC level of 0.08% or greater.

