Riverton woman arrested after reportedly breaking into probation, parole office Thursday evening

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Riverton, WY) – 37-year-old Riverton woman Victoria Brown was arrested for criminal entry, property destruction and interference, for a reported incident occurring the evening December 29, according to the Riverton Police Department (RPD) arrest call log released December 30.

Around 8:30 PM yesterday, RPD received a call that someone had broken into the probation and parole office on West Adams.

The report goes on to state that Brown was found to have broken out a window of the

office to gain entry, and once inside caused various types of damage.

The report also indicates that after Brown had at some point cut her hand “badly,” she wandered around the office, and “bled all over everything inside.”

After later being treated for her injuries at the hospital, she was arrested for criminal entry, property destruction and interference.

