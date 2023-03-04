Riverton Wolverines will play for a regional title

The article was written by John Gabrielsen

For the 8th time in the last 12 years, the Riverton boys basketball is in the West Regional finals. Granted, they only have won it once, but it came last year on the home floor over Star Valley.

The Wolverines and Braves will meet for a third year in a row for the 4A West Regional title Saturday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. Riverton took six charges defensively and clamped down Rock Springs in the second half of a 54 to 41 Semi Final win on Friday in Afton.

Riverton held the Tigers to just 12 points in the second half after trailing by six at the halfway mark. Parker Paxton scored 20 to lead RHS hitting four three-pointers. Kade Gabrielsen had 14 points and hit two three-pointers and took 3 of the charges defensively. Riverton will now play the home team, Star Valley, at 4:30 p.m. Saturday evening on the Braves’ home court for the regional title It’s the third year in a row for Riverton vs Star Valley for the title.

WATCH the game via SVI Media. There will be two video feeds, be sure to choose the County 10 broadcast with John Gabrielsen on the call. Listen in Fremont County on 105.1 Jack F.M.