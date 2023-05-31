Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market @ City Park- Wednesdays 5-7pm

A big thank you to our sponsor Wyoming Community Bank for bringing you this content on County 10.

This week’s Vendor of the Week is Lost Wells Cattle Company

Looking for quality beef? Well look no further than the Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market seasonal vendor AND returning Silver Sponsor, Lost Wells Cattle Company.

Located in Riverton, Lost Wells has beef that is natural from start to finish: no antibiotics, no hormones, no GMOs, no grain, and no strange feed additives. Simply put, these cows eat grass. You can find Lost Wells in City Park every Wednesday from 5-7 pm. Check out their website at www.lostwellscattle.com for more information

This week’s hot food vendor stop is RJ’s Smokin BBQ. Grab a picnic blanket and treat your family to some delicious grub. Be sure to hit this vendor early before they sell out!

The RWFM Sponsor of the Week is CHEMTRADE-

Currently among the largest North American suppliers of Sulphuric Acid, CHEMTRADE offers a variety of Sulphuric Acid products such as Commercial Grade Sulphuric Acid, Oleum, Regen Sulphuric Acid and UltraPure Sulphuric Acid from our marketing partners as well as production facilities in British Columbia, Washington, California, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Texas and Ohio.

Sulphuric Acid – H 2 SO 4

Sulphuric Acid’s multiple properties of acidity, reactivity and corrosivity, in

addition to its Sulphur content And its affinity for water, make it so highly versatile that it is used, either directly or indirectly, in virtually every industrial process in the world. It is used in industrial applications such as the production of gasoline, fertilizer, chemicals, paints and batteries.

Interested in being a vendor or a volunteer this summer? Send us a message at [email protected] for more information.

Big thanks go out to this year’s Platinum and Gold Sponsors:

Fremont Counseling Service, Elevation Chiropractic and Wellness Center, ARS Flood and Fire Cleanup, Rocky Mountain Logistics, The Ranger, Gales Carpet One Floor and Home, Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery, Genuine Meats, Home Source, Precision Outdoor Power and Sharpening, 2M Construction, Sutherland’s, County Title, and Chemtrade. Edward Jones, Kusel’s Furniture and Appliance, Stock Doc Snyder Signature Properties, Lake View Gardens , Bunks BBQ , The Trailhead and Depot, Bott Monument & Wind River Mercantile