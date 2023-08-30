Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market – Annual Corn Festival Tonight!

A big thank you to our sponsor Wyoming Community Bank for bringing you this content on County 10.

Today is the day, August 30th, for the Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market Corn Festival, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at the City Park in Riverton. The market is excited to be having regular vendors and newcomers attending today for this amazing market, with a wide array of fresh homemade products, homegrown items, and a wide variety of meats; beef, pork, and lamb.

Corn Festival evening will be featuring fun for the kids with chalk art and coloring sheets. We’ll also be having food trucks, 50/50 Raffle, donations, and cornhole for everyone to enjoy.

Come on out and get your locally grown ear of corn, Free with a purchase from a vendor or $1 donation per ear. All funds will be donated to a local family to help with chemo treatments.

Interested in being a vendor or a volunteer at one of our markets? Please send us a message at [email protected] for more information.

Big thanks go out to this year’s Platinum and Gold Sponsors:

Fremont Counseling Service, Elevation Chiropractic and Wellness Center, ARS Flood and Fire Cleanup, Rocky Mountain Logistics, The Ranger, Gales Carpet One Floor and Home, Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery, Genuine Meats, Home Source, Precision Outdoor Power and Sharpening, 2M Construction, Sutherland’s, County Title, and Chemtrade. Edward Jones, Kusel’s Furniture and Appliance, Stock Doc Snyder Signature Properties, Lake View Gardens , Bunks BBQ , The Trailhead and Depot, Bott Monument & Wind River Mercantile

