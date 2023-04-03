Riverton vs Evanston soccer postponed

(Riverton, WY) – Surprise, surprise, the weather continues to be a pain for Wyoming High School sports. Riverton and Evanston were supposed to square off tomorrow in Green River. However, the matches have been postponed due to road closures and weather.

The news comes from Riverton High School Athletics Director Reggie Miller in an email to County 10. The new contest is scheduled for April 18 in Evanston at 4 and 6 p.m. Riverton will be back in action on Thursday for their home opener against Rock Springs. Stay tuned on our Twitter for updates on sporting events. Weather strikes again… Riverton vs Evanston in Green River has been postponed. The news comes from an email by Riverton's AD Reggie Miller. A makeup date has not been announced yet. @wyopreps Advertisement April 3, 2023 The makeup date is April 18 at 4 & 6 p.m. in Evanston. — County 10 Sports (@County10Sports) April 3, 2023