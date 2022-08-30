Riverton Volleyball Invite recap

(Fremont County, WY) – The opening week of high school volleyball included a tournament hosted by Riverton. Five Fremont County teams participated, taking on multiple opponents.
Fremont County teams will look to improve as the season continues as none of them secured a winning record opening weekend.
Results:
Riverton (1-3)
- Fell to Cody 2-0; 21-17, 21-15
- Defeated Wind River 2-0; 21-4, 21-15
- Fell to Sheridan 2-1; 15-21, 21-18, 15-12
- Fell against Powell 2-1; 18-21, 21-18, 15-12
- Defeated Kemmerer 2-0; 21-13, 2-15
Lander (2-3)
- Fell to Saratoga 2-1; 21-9, 19-21, 15-13
- Defeated Big Piney 2-0; 21-11, 21-11
- Fell to Wind River 2-1; 21-16. 12=21, 15-9
- Defeated Wyoming Indian 2-0; 21-10, 21-6
- Fell to Cody 2-0; 21-9, 21-9
Wind River (2-3)
- Fell to Kemmerer 2-0; 21-16, 21-12
- Defeated Wyoming Indian 2-1; 20-21, 21-9, 15-11
- Fell to Riverton 2-0; 21-4, 21-15
- Defeated Lander 2-1; 21-16, 12-21, 15-9
- Fell to Big Piney 2-0; 21-20, 21-20
Wyoming Indian (0-4)
- Fell to Wind River 2-1; 21-20, 9-21, 11-15
- Fell to Kemmerer 2-0; 21-7, 21-9
- Fell to Saratoga 2-0; 21-15, 21-7
- Fell to Lander 2-0; 21-10, 21-6
Shoshoni (1-4)
- Fell to Saratoga 2-0; 21-18, 21-16
- Defeated Kemmerer 2-0; 21-14, 21-11
- Fell to Powell 2-0; 21-18, 21-6
- Defeated by Cody 2-0; 21-14, 21-12
- Fell to Pinedale 2-0; 21-12, 21-18