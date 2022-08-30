Riverton Volleyball Invite recap

(Fremont County, WY) – The opening week of high school volleyball included a tournament hosted by Riverton. Five Fremont County teams participated, taking on multiple opponents.

Fremont County teams will look to improve as the season continues as none of them secured a winning record opening weekend.

Results:

Riverton (1-3)

Fell to Cody 2-0; 21-17, 21-15

Defeated Wind River 2-0; 21-4, 21-15

Fell to Sheridan 2-1; 15-21, 21-18, 15-12

Fell against Powell 2-1; 18-21, 21-18, 15-12

Defeated Kemmerer 2-0; 21-13, 2-15

Lander (2-3)

Fell to Saratoga 2-1; 21-9, 19-21, 15-13

Defeated Big Piney 2-0; 21-11, 21-11

Fell to Wind River 2-1; 21-16. 12=21, 15-9

Defeated Wyoming Indian 2-0; 21-10, 21-6

Fell to Cody 2-0; 21-9, 21-9

Wind River (2-3)

Fell to Kemmerer 2-0; 21-16, 21-12

Defeated Wyoming Indian 2-1; 20-21, 21-9, 15-11

Fell to Riverton 2-0; 21-4, 21-15

Defeated Lander 2-1; 21-16, 12-21, 15-9

Fell to Big Piney 2-0; 21-20, 21-20

Wyoming Indian (0-4)

Fell to Wind River 2-1; 21-20, 9-21, 11-15

Fell to Kemmerer 2-0; 21-7, 21-9

Fell to Saratoga 2-0; 21-15, 21-7

Fell to Lander 2-0; 21-10, 21-6

Shoshoni (1-4)

