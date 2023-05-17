Riverton Volleyball Club wins big at 2023 State Championship in Casper

(Casper, WY) – The Riverton Volleyball Club (RVC) had an excellent showing at the State Championship in Casper on May 13, taking first in the gold bracket and other top spots as well.

“Hard work, blood, sweat, and tears doesn’t even cover the amount of dedication these girls have put into achieving this,” U14 coach Sheryl Carpenter told County 10.

“They are truly deserving of this achievement. They have transformed their thinking and have become a positive, all-inclusive, powerhouse!”



“Every single girl on this team even those not pictured have grown in skill and experience this year,” Coach Christa Hauser added.

Advertisement

“Aside from teaching this team new skills, we as coaches wanted to teach these girls how to be one team. There is no I in team and we wanted to show each of the players that everyone has a unique set of skills that contributes to the team as a whole. We aren’t an A team or a B team. We are a U14 team with 13 girls.”

“During the season we hit a few challenges but each time these girls ended being a better person and player,” Hauser went on to say.

“Throughout this season parents, other coaches and teams have told us they are so proud of this team, our coaching and how energetic and upbringing our team is, that alone is an accomplishment. Winning this Gold Bracket in U14 was something I have known all season this team had the ability to do and I am beyond proud of them and all their hard work to accomplish this. As we say on the court “WHO ARE WE? RVC” Thank you parents and players for a great season!”

Coach Alyssa Saltsgaver took a U12 team to state as well, which earned first in that age group’s silver bracket.

Advertisement

“Attitudes are contagious, theirs are worth catching!” Coach Saltsgaveer said. “The two things we can control attitude and effort. Both of which won these girls the U12 State Championship! State was held in Casper but their cheers were sure to be heard 120 miles home in Riverton!”

Another big win for the club in the U12 age group was a 2nd in the Gold Bracket, courtesy of Coach Brittany Yeates.

“One of the major goals of our club this season was to provide girls an opportunity to grow, learn and play as a team,” Yeates commented. “We had over 60 athletes this year compete in six tournaments, ages U10-U18, and we could not be more proud.”

Advertisement

The coaches added that Lander also merged with Riverton and finished out the state tournament with 3rd place finishes for the U15 gold and U18 silver brackets

The photos and above information were provided to County 10 by the Riverton Volleyball Club coaching staff. h/t Riverton Volleyball Club Coaching Staff h/t Riverton Volleyball Club Coaching Staff