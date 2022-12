(Riverton, WY) – Due to inclement weather, the Riverton VA Clinic will be closed Dec. 13 and Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Veterans with appointments during those times will be contacted and changed to virtual (phone or video) appointments or rescheduled.

If Veterans have a medical emergency, they should call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest open emergency room. For non-urgent questions, Veterans can call 307-672-3473.

Advertisement