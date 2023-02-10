Riverton USA Wrestling Club placed 3rd in Freestyle, Folkstyle

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton USA Wrestling Club had quite the weekend at the Buffalo Bill Showdown in Cody on February 4.

They were the 3rd place team in Folkstyle out of 28 teams with a score of 450.5.

They were also the 3rd place team in Freestyle out of 21 teams with a score of 176.5.

10U and up Wrestlers (h/t Riverton USA Wrestling)

“This is the biggest our club has been in 5 years,” the Riverton USA Wrestling Club shared with County 10. “Our head coach Keith Smith has been working hard to develop strong kids in both physical and mental capacities and encourage a love of the sport and can grow the sport of wrestling into Middle School and High School.”

Their next meet is in Worland on February 18.