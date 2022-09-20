Riverton to consider lower speed limit for A&T Mobile Home Village; 40-plus neighbors signed request petition

The Riverton City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda for the meeting includes a potential speed limit adjustment for the A&T Mobile Home Village, which is located north of Walmart and east of Pure Gas Road

Resident Jose Proo has asked the city to lower the speed limit in the neighborhood from 25 mph to 15 mph for safety reasons, and he has collected signatures from more than 40 neighborhood residents who support the request, staff said.

Advertisement

A report from the Riverton Police Department indicates there have been five property damage accidents, one personal injury accident and 15 citations issued in the neighborhood since 2019.

If the council approves the speed limit request, staff said the city will be responsible for installing new signs, but “there are sufficient funds in the streets and alleys budget to cover (that) cost.”

Property sale

There will be one public hearing Tuesday before the council considers the sale of two properties: 4455 Airport Road and 4424 Skylane Avenue.

R&N Investments wants to purchase the parcels for $112,250 total for the purpose of economic development, staff said, citing a letter to the city from Nucor Drilling owner Nick Bebout.

Advertisement

“This acquisition will expand ground necessary to expand our business,” Bebout wrote. “This growth will in turn increase employment for our business as it grows.”

Other business

The agenda for Tuesday also includes two bid awards – one for a makeup air unit for the wastewater treatment plant and another for a sanitation truck – as well as a resolution supporting an application to the State Loan and Investment Board for a $2.98 million American Rescue Plan Act water and sewer grant.

The council approved a similar resolution last month, but staff said this week’s version includes changes that were requested by the Office of State Lands and Investment.

Advertisement

Tuesday’s council meeting will be preceded by a 6:45 p.m. Finance Committee meeting in the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are also available.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.

Advertisement