Riverton to consider bike rack project at Tuesday meeting

The next regular meeting of the Riverton City Council will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda includes a memorandum of understanding for the Riverton Chamber of Commerce bike rack project.

The chamber wants to install bike racks throughout the city in order to help increase bike usage in Riverton.

As part of the project, the chamber is asking for permission to provide some or all of the bike racks on City of Riverton rights of way.

Major Avenue

The next item on the agenda comes with a recommendation not to award a bid received for the planned Major Avenue improvement project.

The project includes an asphalt overlay but also addresses “significant” asphalt cracking, full-depth asphalt patching, settling utilities, and Americans with Disabilities Act improvements, according to a memo from staff.

The bid for the project, from 71 Construction, came in at almost $660,000, the memo states, but engineers had estimated the project would only cost $400,000.

The city negotiated with 71 Construction, and the company revised its bid down to about $600,000, but staff noted that the revision is still about 50 percent above the engineer’s estimate.

“Consequently, staff does not recommend awarding this project and further recommends it be rebid next construction season,” the memo states.

Grant applications

The council will also consider changes to the city’s grant application policy this week.

Currently, the council must preapprove grant applications, but the proposed changes would allow staff to apply for grants as they come up, “with the understanding that these grant requests would be provided to council for approval prior to acceptance and in most cases at the next regular meeting following any such application,” according to a memo from staff.

“The proposed change would allow greater flexibility in our grant application process while maintaining appropriate oversite,” staff said, adding, “If council chose to reject any subsequent grant application, staff would simply withdraw the grant application.”

Other items on Tuesday’s agenda include:

-consideration of an airport hangar lease agreement with Random Ranch

-consideration of the Wind River Visitors Council budget for fiscal year 2023

-the summer Wyoming Association of Municipalities voting delegate form

The council meeting will be preceded by a 6:45 p.m. Finance Committee meeting.

Both meetings are open to the public and are available for in-person attendance. They will also be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are also available.

For more information call 856-2227 or visit the city’s website.