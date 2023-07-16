Riverton State Office Task Force meeting Monday; agenda includes closed session on potential building site, purchase

The Wyoming Legislature’s Riverton State Office Task Force will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday, July 17, in room W110 of the Wyoming State Capitol at 200 West 24th Street in Cheyenne.

Task force members will receive updates on information collected for preliminary studies and develop communications, updates or recommendation on the status of the work to the State Building Commission.

The agenda also includes an executive session to discuss matters related to the potential selection of a building site or consideration of the purchase of real estate.

Local task force members include Wyoming Rep. Ember Oakley, R-Riverton, who serves as chair; Wyoming Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander; and Wyoming Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the legislature’s YouTube channel.

For more information contact the Legislative Service Office at (307) 777-7881 or [email protected]