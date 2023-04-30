Riverton Soroptimists host “A Chocolate Affair” to remember

(Riverton, WY) “Delicious and sweet, salty, savory or the unexpected”, there were plenty of “sweets for the sweet” for the crowds that came out to sample the decadent confections of chocolatiers competing in the 2nd Annual “A Chocolate Affair” that took place on Saturday at the Fremont County Fairgrounds.

The winner of the Favorite Chocolatier category was Marisha Graves of Custom Cakes by Marisha. Favorite Chocolatier winner was Marisha Graves. h/t Carol Harper

The Favorite Chocolatier in the Youth category was Brittney Niedo of the CWC Culinary Art Students of Jackson.

Brittney Niedo (left) was the Favorite Chocolatier in the Youth Category. On the right is Taylor Carpenter; both are with the Central Wyoming College Culinary Art Student program in Jackson. h/t Carol Harper

Favorite Chocolatier winner in the Non-Profit category was Set Free Church. Set Free Church was the Favorite Chocolatier for the Non-Profit category. h/t Carol Harper

Also participating in this year’s competition were: Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery, Lander Valley Cotton Candy, Girl Scouts, Circles Fremont County, Evett Meyer, Mary Kay Cosmetics; James Brady, Holiday Inn Convention Center; Nancy Sanderson, Young Living Essential Oils, and the Boys & Girls Club of Riverton. Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery Lander Valley Cotton Candy Girl Scouts Evett Meyer, Mary Kay Cosmetics Holiday Inn & Convention Center Young Living Essential Oils

Murray Ritland emceed the event along with event committee chairperson Maralyne Middour. Marcy Tepper, the “M&M Lady”, was the Guest Greeter and VIP Concierge. Fremont County Cornhole held a fundraising tournament in Heritage Hall, and this year there was a Kids & Youth Carnival with games and fun activities. There were several adult and youth raffles, and many tables displayed a vast array of items open for bidding at the silent auction.

“A Chocolate Affair” is the annual fundraiser of the Soroptimists International of Riverton held each year in April. Funds raised are used to fortify their “Live Your Dream Awards”, a program that bestows education and training grant awards to non-traditional young women seeking higher education. For more information, visit their Facebook page at SoroptimistofRiverton.

Boys & Girls Club of Riverton “M&M Lady” Marcy Tepper Riverton Mayor Tim Hancock and Maralyne Middour Murray Ritland & CWC Culinary Art Students, Jackson