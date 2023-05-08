Riverton soccer concludes regular season; Lady Wolverines earn a first-round bye at regionals

(Riverton, WY) – Unlike Class 3A, the 4A ranks have a regional tournament. Even more importantly, there are only seven teams in the 4A West, meaning a first-round bye was up for grabs for the Lady Wolverines. Riverton hosted their Senior Night on Friday against a tough Jackson squad. On Saturday they traveled all the way to Afton for the regular season finale.

The Lady Wolverines started off senior night double-header and wind would quickly become a factor. After 80 minutes of play, the score would remain with goose eggs for both teams. The match was sent into overtime where neither team could score in the first half. The second half would cost the Lady Wolverines as Jackson scored the game-winning goal with just 13 seconds left on the clock. The Lady Wolverines made a desperate last effort, but time would expire, seeing the Lady Wolverines fall 1-0. (h/t Wyatt Burichka) (h/t Wyatt Burichka) (h/t Wyatt Burichka) (h/t Wyatt Burichka) (h/t Wyatt Burichka) (h/t Wyatt Burichka) (h/t Wyatt Burichka) (h/t Wyatt Burichka) (h/t Wyatt Burichka) (h/t Wyatt Burichka) (h/t Wyatt Burichka) (h/t Wyatt Burichka) (h/t Wyatt Burichka) (h/t Wyatt Burichka) (h/t Wyatt Burichka)

The Riverton boys were looking to split the regular season match-ups against the ranked Broncos squad. The Wolverines played on their heels most of the match and could not capitalize in their limited scoring chances. Jackson earned the 4-0 win over the Wolverines before Saturday’s regular-season finale.

Advertisement

(h/t Wyatt Burichka) (h/t Wyatt Burichka) (h/t Wyatt Burichka) (h/t Wyatt Burichka) (h/t Wyatt Burichka) (h/t Wyatt Burichka) (h/t Wyatt Burichka) (h/t Wyatt Burichka) (h/t Wyatt Burichka) (h/t Wyatt Burichka) (h/t Wyatt Burichka) (h/t Wyatt Burichka) (h/t Wyatt Burichka) (h/t Wyatt Burichka)

Riverton would have to make the four-hour trip to Afton to battle Star Valley Saturday. The Lady Wolverines were able to put three shots in the back of the nets and hold the Lady Braves scoreless to win 3-0. The Riverton boys, in a preview of the first round of the regional tournament, would hold a draw with a final of 2-2.

The Lady Wolverines finished the season 12-2-1 overall and 9-2-1 in conference play. With that record, Riverton earned the number seed and a first-round bye at the 4A West Regional Soccer Tournament in Rock Springs this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The Riverton boys finished the regular season 4-7-4 overall and 3-7-2 in conference play, giving the Wolverines the fourth seed at this week’s regionals. They will take on Star Valley in the first round.