Riverton should spend its ‘remaining’ half percent sales tax money on air service, committee recommends

The Riverton City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda includes a recommendation from the Evolve Diversify and Grow our Economy Committee, which helps guide distribution of Riverton’s portion of the optional half percent sales tax for economic development that Fremont County voters approved in 2020.

The city estimates it will collect $1.2 million in half percent sales tax money, and it has already allocated $880,000 to the Riverton Medical District, $100,000 to the Central Wyoming College Rocky Mountain Complex for Ag and Equine Sciences, and $80,000 to Kifaru International, which moved to Riverton this year.

The EDGE Committee is recommending Riverton allocate its “remaining” half percent sales tax money – up to $140,000 – to local air service.

ARPA grant

The council will also consider a resolution “supporting an application to the State Loan and Investment Board for an American Rescue Plan Act water and sewer grant,” the agenda states.

The grant would fund the bulk of a $3.5 million water meter replacement project, staff said, noting that, currently, “the broadcasting and reading equipment related to the city’s water metering infrastructure are aging, frequently breaking down, and are no longer supported by the manufacturer.”

“What’s more,” staff continued, “recent low-lead regulations render current meters obsolete and prohibit city staff from repairing and replacing existing units.”

Tuesday’s city council meeting will be preceded by a 6:45 p.m. Finance Committee meeting in the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube page, where past meeting recordings are also available.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.