(Riverton, WY) – Fremont County School District #25 will conduct Temporary Virtual Learning on Wednesday, February 22 as all school facilities will be closed.

“Be prepared for a potential late start on Thursday, we will update you as we see how things progress tomorrow,” according to Superintendent JoAnne Andre-Flanagan. “Stay safe and warm.”

If you have a winter storm-caused closure that you would like shared on County 10, email [email protected].

Advertisement