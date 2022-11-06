Riverton School Board will meet November 8

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene Tuesday, November 8 at 7 pm in the Board Chambers located at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.

Before the board meeting is the second employee concealed carry public input forum starting at 6:15 pm.

The board meeting will include three action items, which are as follows:

Plan One Architects, along with the district interview committee, are recommending the Board award a contract to Sampson Construction of Cheyenne, WY for the CMAR Professional Service Preconstruction Fixed Fee Contract in the amount of $23,500 for the Riverton High School Auditorium Project. Three construction companies were interviewed.

A recommendation that the Board adopts revised Policy 5316 “Professional Staff Compensation Plans and Supplemental (Extra-Duty) Pay”; Administrative Regulation 5316-R “Professional Staff Compensation Plans and Supplemental (Extra-Duty) Pay” on first reading.

Myron Peabody is requesting the Board award the bid for 80 Smartboard Display Panels to the Chariot Group in the amount of $240,504.35. This bid was the lowest of the five bids received.

The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.

